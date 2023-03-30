Titles available free to owners of Playstation Plus Essential to April 2023 have finally been revealed. The three upcoming free games will be available from April 4th; whoever has not yet redeemed those of March, Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons And Code Veinhe can then do it by 3rd April. The protagonists of the PlayStation Plus Essential of April 2023 will therefore, as usual, be three games; Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure And Tails of Iron.

The three titles are all available on both Playstation 4 what up Playstation 5 but now let’s take a closer look at all of them. Published by Behavior Interactive, Meet Your Maker is a first-person shooter in which it will be possible to fight while building different original structures. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a platformer developed by Sumo Digital and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment In the 2020the game is a 3D spin off of the most famous LittleBigPlanet. In Tails of Iron we will take on the role of the heir to the throne Redgi in a RPG with brutal fights.

The three titles available this month on PlayStation Plus Essential are certainly very interesting and, for a fan of the world of video games, they can only be little gems to play at least once in a lifetime.