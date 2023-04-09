Sony has done a little Easter surprise for subscribers to PlayStation Plusby providing a another free game in addition to those previously announced, which is available from today, April 9, 2023, for the Essential, Extra and Premium tiers: it is Anodyne.

Previously available in the PlayStation Now catalog for some time, anodyne is an adventure that is somewhat reminiscent of the classic Zelda style, characterized by the same overhead shot and 2D graphics that recall the titles of yesteryear of the 16-bit era.

Developed by Melos Han-Tani and Marina Kittaka as a fully indie game, in Anodyne we find ourselves exploring the extraordinary worlds created by the subconscious of the protagonist, Young, who finds himself wandering within these scenarios, trying to fight enemies and solve various puzzles.

Similar to Zelda, also in this case you find yourself wandering around larger maps and finding your way inside complex dungeons, talking to bizarre characters, looking for hidden keys to open doors and chests and reaching the end of this extraordinary voyage.

In fact, Anodyne had already been offered as a free game on Itch.io to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the game and is therefore also added to the collection of titles announced for PlayStation Plus in April 2023 and made available this week.