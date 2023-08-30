A new month always brings great expectations for the players of PlayStation Plus, and September is no exception. Sony has unveiled the lineup of free games for PlayStation Plus members, and it looks like we’re in for a month full of action and adventure. These games will be available for download from 5 September to 2 October. Let’s see what’s in store for players.

We remind you that with the announcement of the September games, Sony also revealed the price increase of the PlayStation Plus annual subscription: further details at this link.

The first game on the list is Saints Row, a title that will take us to a sandbox world overflowing with action and crime. This time the setting is Holy Ilesoa unique and vast world where we will have the opportunity to participate in explosive missions, face criminal activities and conquer the streets.

Black Desert – Traveler Edition (PS4)

The second title on the list is Black Desertan open-world MMORPG that promises fast-paced combat PvEgreat wars PvP and a range of activities, including trading, fishing, horse training and much more. This edition includes the base game and a number of add-ons.

Generation Zero (PS4)

The last title is Generation Zero, a first-person open-world adventure set in 1980s Sweden. Here, players will battle fearsome enemy machines in online co-op as they try to uncover the mystery behind the events in the region.