













PlayStation Plus announces a series of special rewards for the holidays | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









Through its official blog, PlayStation Plus announced a series of special rewards for its subscribers. These will be available during much of the month of December for the seasonal festivities. In addition, an active subscription will not be necessary to enjoy some of them..

One of the first is a series of new avatars for all your profiles on PlayStation consoles. These include images referring to popular games such as Final Fantasy VII, Ghost of Tsushima and Rainbow Sixamong others. These will be available from December 5 to January 5, 2024.

For the same dates, discounts will also be activated in the clothing store on their website. Also from December 9 to 10, the free online gaming weekend will open to try the benefits of PS Plus, even without being a subscriber. For existing subscribers, tournaments will be organized in EA FC24, NBA 2K24, Madden 24 and MBL The Show 23.

We recommend you: PlayStation will remove digital content from users due to licensing problems

Another somewhat attractive reward is that subscribers can earn up to 50 points from the PlayStation Stars program. To do so, just download and play any of the free games that PS Plus will give away throughout December. Will they take advantage of these advantages?

What other great gift can you get with PlayStation this season?

We leave the best for last and that is The opportunity to win a PlayStation 5 Slim Digital with 12 months of PS Plus will open. All you have to do to participate is go to the official PS Plus website and answer five questions from their catalog. This way you will be among the possible winners.

Source: Sony.

The survey will be open from December 19 to January 5, 2024. In America, the countries that can participate are the United States, Canada, Argentina and Mexico. So if you live in one of these territories, be sure to try your luck. You might have a new console for Christmas.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 77 times, 77 visits today)