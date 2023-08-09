Despite the always rather critical stance of CEO Strauss Zelnick, the President of Take Two, Karl SlatoffInstead, he reported appreciate subscription services as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Passconsidering them a positive “economic opportunity” to be exploited.

In fact, there was no shortage of examples of this vision, with various games from the publisher ending up in the catalogs of the two main services on several occasions. On closer inspection, Zelnick’s critical stance appears to be limited to the idea of ​​video launching new games on day one in the catalog of services, while another matter is represented by the possibility of inserting games that have already been released for some time.

This second possibility is in fact well seen by Take Two, which considers it a valid economic opportunity, perhaps to relaunch titles that have been available on the market for a few months and which have lost their initial push in terms of sales. NBA 2K23, for example, received good raise since its release on PlayStation Plus.