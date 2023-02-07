Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take Tworeported during the company’s recent finance meeting that subscription services with game catalog such as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass I am still irrelevant on the marketat least for big games from larger publishers.

It is essentially a question of reiterating the position that the head of Take Two had already expressed in the past: the company does not yet intend to support these services with the inclusion of games on day one also because their extension is still limited. However, Zelnick reported that he still wants to support them “at the appropriate times”, which for the publisher in question concern phases in which the games are now present on the market for a considerable amount of time, and perhaps for not very long periods of time.

We saw some examples of this approach when Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 were included in the Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus catalogs, remaining within them for extremely short periods even compared to the normal modus operandi of the services, and above all for years after their release on the market.

“We think this is the right way to support subscription services,” Zelnick said, as he has done in the past. Basically, the head of Take Two reported that he absolutely does not believe that this business can cannibalize that standard of the sale of games at full price, also because the number of subscribers is not yet such as to suggest a consistent diffusion of these services.