Today is the day of PlayStation Plus (also of the postponement of Zelda, but Nintendo fans will forgive us) and of course users, industry experts, analysts and developers have had their say on these new distribution of subscriptions between Essential, Extra and Premium. The fans’ imagination was unleashed on the latter, since it contains a huge library of titles from previous consoles.

David Jaffe he is known for Twisted Metal but above all for God of War, but also for being a very direct person and who certainly “doesn’t tell them”. He too expressed himself in his way, making it clear that he is not very interested in the service and that he can’t stand Sony users or at least the more “faithful” one.

Please baby Jesus, grant me the patience to not snap when reading all of these obsessive fans bending over backwards to make the new PS + plans sound like they are interesting and exciting. TL; DR- The first stage of grief is denial. – DAVID SCOTT JAFFE (@davidscottjaffe) March 29, 2022

“Please good Jesus, give me the patience not to freak out by reading all those obsessive fans who kneel in front of backwards compatibility to make the new PlayStation Plus plans look interesting and exciting. The first stage of pain is denial. “

He did not particularly argue and this precludes us from analyzing these statements, which are perhaps more goliardic than anything else. Interestingly, however, an old Sony figurehead expresses himself in this way. Maybe the two didn’t break up very well.