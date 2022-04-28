Many PlayStation usersyesterday, realized they were having trouble redeeming subscription codes PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now. Many, including those who report the news, had the feeling that a further hacker attack had occurred on the Sony servers, as happened some time ago. However, the official PlayStation Plus support chat suggested other explanations for the problems encountered.

All players with an active PlayStation Now service will be migrated to PlayStation Plus Premium subscriptions until the subscription expires, if the user has both PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus active, he will receive a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription of the same duration as the longer of the two.

This news is prompting some players to extend the duration of their subscriptions for reaping the benefits of migration. If confirmed by the PlayStation support, it would seem that Sony was not particularly happy with the thing, hence the related problems or errors.

The response sent to Fuzzymonkeyfun, a Push Square member who forwarded an email to PlayStation technical support, reads:

We have checked the code and your account, and we can say that currently the ability to redeem codes to add up time to sign up for PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now services on existing subscriptions has been disabled. The deactivation is only temporary, as soon as the service becomes available we will send a message to our users. For more information and news, please keep an eye on our official blog.

The reason Sony made this move is unconfirmed, however, everything leads us to think that it is trying to prevent many from reaping economic benefits at the expense of the company, or it could really be behind certain technical problems. We will keep you updated as soon as there are further developments.

Before continuing to read, we would like to inform you that the presence of Fifa 2022 has been confirmed in the free games of the PlayStation Plus of May. Which we suppose will make many of our readers happy.