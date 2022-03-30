Sony has announced that from June will combine the PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now services into a single subscription, which will be offered at three different prices depending on the benefits offered. The new version of the Plus will also include a collection of classic games for PS1, PS2 and PSP, playable at no additional cost. In detail, PlayStation Plus Essential (8.99 per month, 59.99 per year) will offer the same as the current Plus, which is a choice of free monthly games and access to online multiplayer and cloud storage. PlayStation Plus Extra adds access to a catalog of 400 PS4 and PS5 games to play by downloading them at no additional cost, costs 13.99 euros per month, 99.99 per year. In the end PS Plus Premium, costing 16.99 euros per month or 119.99 per year, it also offers streaming PS3 games, PS1, PS2 and PSP classics, and exclusive demos of upcoming games. All PlayStation Now users will be converted to PS Plus Premium at no additional cost. Among the launch titles for June are Death Stranding, God of War (2018), Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11 And Returnal.

“The new Extra and Premium levels represent a major evolution for PlayStation Plus. With these levels, our main goal is to ensure that the hundreds of games we offer include the best quality content that makes us unique,” said Jim Ryan. which concludes by specifying that “at launch, we plan to include titles such as Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11 and Returnal. We are working closely with our PlayStation Studios developers to include some of the best gaming experiences available to create a library that will be regularly updated. ” The activation of the new PlayStation Plus offer will include a gradual regional approach, first in various Asian markets and then proceed with activation in North America, then in Europe and finally in the rest of the world.