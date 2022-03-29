Finally, we all know what the Spartacus project envisaged, which had been rumored so much in recent months as a serious rival to Xbox Game Pass. Certainly the new PlayStation Plus three-tier subscription has come close to the Microsoft service, albeit in very different ways. From this point of view, the opinion of several industry analysts can be useful to give an overview of the reactions to Sony’s announcement.

Contacted by GamesIndustry.bizthe various analysts had conflicting ideas about the new service: for example Piers Harding-Rolls of Ampere Analysis stated that the new structure “it will not have the attraction of Microsoft’s service“, adding:”I think Sony will try to be more aggressive with the windows between the release of its new games to the service and the release of third parties.“.

Michael Goodman of Strategy Analytics notes that only about 5% of PlayStation users currently subscribe to PlayStation Now, compared to more than 40% of Xbox owners. Therefore, the vast majority of PlayStation owners have yet to sign up for a “games on demand” subscription service on their system.

Just on this, Lewis Ward of IDC intervened who said that the new structure will probably be advantageous for Sony, mainly because the current number of PlayStation Now subscribers is relatively low (and therefore can only go up):

“We’ll see if Sony will reveal anything about how subscribers break down by tier over time, but it doesn’t appear to be difficult to keep Premium subscribers at four million or more tier. [stima attuale di IDC per gli abbonati PS Now] in 2022, also getting a sizable new Extra subscriber base just for download“.

Sony’s new PlayStation Plus facility will launch for PS4 and PS5 in June, across three payment tiers: Essentials, Extra and Premium.

While the Essentials tier offers the same benefits as the current PS Plus service, Extra will include 400 downloadable games for PS4 and PS5, while Premium will include cloud access and 340 other PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games (all are downloadable except the PS3 games, which will only be streaming).

