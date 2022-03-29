Through the site Dealabs potential games have been revealed PS4 And PS5 which could be part of the April line-up for all subscribers to PlayStation Plus.

The list of titles foresees the arrival of Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated And Slay the Spire. Hood: Outlaws & Legends, is a third-person co-op action game in which you’ll be part of a team of outlaws who venture into a selection of guarded locations to plunder the wealth hidden within.

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, is a top-to-bottom remake of the beloved 2003 action-adventure platformer. Obviously it’s a fun kids’ game aimed at a younger audience, but it’s been brought back by THQ. Finally, Slay the Spire is an excellent mix of deck building games and the traditional roguelike genre.

As always in these cases we are talking about rumors, but Dealabs has correctly reported several leaks in the past. We just have to wait.

Source: Dealabs