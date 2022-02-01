Sony PlayStation offers one 50% discount on PS Plus subscription for PS4 and PS5. The offer is active on the PlayStation Store, for the cut from three monthswhich can then be purchased at € 12.49 instead of 24.99 €. The promotion is valid until February 13, 2022.

You can find the promotion on PlayStation Store at this address. The offer is valid only for those who are not yet subscribed. If you are already registered on PS Plus, you cannot make the purchase.

The PlayStation Plus logo

PlayStation Plus offers a number of benefitssuch as the ability to play online multiplayer, access to free games every month, exclusive discounts, exclusive free add-on content packs, 100GB of cloud storage for game data and, on PS5, access to PlayStation Collection and Game Help functions (if present in the game, they must be implemented by the developers).

Today’s offer is excellent for those interested in using the subscription for a few months, perhaps to play online games with friends such as Dying Light 2 or Elden Ring, without however having to invest money for a full year of subscription.

We remind you that this month’s free PS Plus games are EA Sports UFC 4 for PS4, Planet Coaster: Console Edition for PS5 and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon’s Keep: A Unique Adventure in Wonderlands for PS4.