The list is updated games that will be removed from the catalog of PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums during April 2023now coming to 10 titles to be released from the two tiers of Sony’s subscription service according to the new list.

The question is always a bit complicated given the different timings that characterize the various introductions in the PlayStation Plus catalog, but this is currently the most complete list of games that will be released from Plus in April 2023:

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

The Wonderful 101 Remastered

Gabbuchi

Croixleur Sigma

2Dark

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning (EU only)

Steins;Gate Elite (EU only)

428: Shibuya Scramble (EU Only)

Apparently, three of these games are featured only on the European catalogue of the Plus Extra and Premium games, which is why their removal concerns only our geographical area, of course.

For the rest, we remind you that the announcement of the new free PS4 and PS5 games of PlayStation Plus for April 2023 is expected for tomorrow, while 17 Extra and Premium titles were made available last week for the month of March 2023.