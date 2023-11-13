Via the PlayStation Blog, Sony has announced some interesting promotions for the Black Friday 2023 on the1 year PlayStation Plus subscription and upgrading to Extra and Premium plans.

To be precise, from 17 to 27 November it will be possible by subscribing to a 12-month subscription save 30%thus bringing the price of the PS Plus Essential subscription to 50.39 euros instead of 71.99 euros, that of the Extra tier to 88.19 euros instead of 125.99 euros and finally that of Premium to 106.39 euros against 151 .99 euros fee.

We specify that the offer it seems to be aimed only at new subscribers and exclude those who already have an active subscription.

In fact, the PlayStation Blog states “During PlayStation’s Black Friday promotion from November 17 to 27, players who join PlayStation Plus can save up to 30% on 12-month subscriptions.”

In addition to the offer on the one-year subscription, from 17 to 27 November it will be possible to make theupgrade to Extra or Premium tiers benefiting from a discount of 25% and 30% respectively.