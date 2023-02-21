Today some people mention that physical games are a business that is going down, and that is because year after year the sale of digital editions becomes much larger worldwide. However, an argument recently emerged that might contradict that physical copies will become extinct, at least to PlayStation he is doing well.

During the last December holidays it was confirmed that the brand reached its maximum in sales of physical games in four years, with highly sold games such as the latest installment of Call of Duty. The gaming segment delivered a record $8.8 billion in holiday revenue, with revenue shared between physical and digital sales.

According to what is commented in the financial report of sonyDuring the third quarter of fiscal 2022 (October-December 2022), the games division earned $659 million from physical software. This is a significant increase of 153% year over year. Therefore, the disappearance of said format is an option that is not viable at this time.

It is worth mentioning that during the past year there was talk of great games that came out in the year such as God of War Ragnarokwhich shares copies in ps4 and also in PS5. For its part, it is not known if similar data will be fulfilled this year, since there are no such big games to appear, it is only spider-man 2.

Via: tweaktown

Editor’s note: It’s good to know that this physical game thing is still going strong, in fact on Switch there are also many people who buy their physical copies. So, we are a long way from that time when the format disappears.