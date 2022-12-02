Sony has announced the winners of PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 Japan Asiacelebrating the most successful third-party games released on PS5 and PS4 made or released in Japan and Asia. Elden Ring and Genshin Impact they won the prize Grand Awardsawarded to titles with the highest sales internationally between October 2021 and September 2022.

Among other things, Genshin Impact wins this award for the second year in a row, demonstrating the great success that the free-to-play Action RPG of Hoyoverse is still enjoying. As for Elden Ring, however, the victory was rather obvious, considering that it has totaled over 17.5 million copies sold.

Here are all the winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2022:

Grand Awards

Elden Ring (FromSoftware)

Genshin Impact (Hoyoverse)

Partner Awards

Awarded to games developed in Japan / Asia that placed first in worldwide sales charts between October 2021 and September 2022.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (Konami)

Special Award

Awarded to games developed outside of Japan/Asia that had the highest sales in Japan/Asia between October 2021 and September 2022.

Apex Legends (Electronic Arts)

Also awarded to games developed by PlayStation Studios with the highest sales globally:

Users’ Choice Award

Awarded to the top five players’ favorite titles in Japan/Asia. They are listed below in order by number of hours played overall:

Earth Defense Force 6 (D3 Publisher)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware)

Ghostwire: Tokyo (Bethesda Softworks)

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Square Enix)

STRAY (Annapurna Interactive)

Below you will find the complete video of the PlayStation Awards 2022 awards:

What do you think? Do you agree with the winners list?