Hermen Hulstthe leader of the PlayStation Studiosspoke on the announcement of Sony's layoffs, with the complete closure of London Studioto talk about the impact it will have on the games produced by the company.

The message, published on institutional website of Sony Interactiveit started with the summary than what was announced:

The US-based studios and groups affected by the staff reductions are: Insomniac Games, Naughty Dog, as well as our echnology, Creative and Support teams. The studios affected in Europe and the UK are: London Studio (completely closed), Guerrilla and Firesprite. Furthermore, Hulst also confirmed scattered layoffs across other PlayStation teams.

“PlayStation Studios' goal has always been to create the best games for PlayStation fans, and our global development studio communities are among the most creative and talented teams in the video game industry,” Hulst's premise continues , who then got to the heart of the matter: “PlayStation 5 is in its fourth year, and we're at a stage where we need to take a step back and look at what our business needs. At the same time, our industry has suffered huge changes that impact the way we develop and play.”