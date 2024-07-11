One of the new first party titles from PlayStation, Concordannounced its open beta a few days ago. Although early access to it would be exclusive to those who pre-ordered this game, they have now decided to open it to all users who have PS Plus.

Those interested in playing the Concord open beta only need an active PlayStation Plus subscription. It doesn’t matter if you don’t buy the title in pre-sale or what Plus level you have.Any user of the service can try out this new space-themed hero shooter.

The date for this early access to the open beta of Concord is next July 12. It is worth noting that it will be available to subscribers on both PC and PS5. Your progress will also be carried over to the official open beta on July 18. However, it will not be carried over to the full game.

Source: PlayStation

Throughout this early access to the beta of Concord, Players will be able to enjoy 4 maps, 3 game modes and 16 playable characters. When the official beta launches on July 18, they’ll be adding another map and mode for those interested to try out. Are you already subscribed to PlayStation Plus?

What else should you know about the Concord beta for PlayStation Plus players?

In addition to the announcement that early access will be open to all PlayStation Plus subscribers, they have already announced their start times. On July 12th, starting at 10am Pacific Time, you can start playing. This would be 11am in central Mexico. The open beta will be available at the same time as on July 18th.

Players who participate will receive a couple of exclusive rewards. The first is a ship keychain to customize your weapons. The other is a calling card to let other players you meet recognize you. Would you dare to try? Concord?

