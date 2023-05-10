As we know Playstation Productions has plans to adapt many of the IP history of Sony teams for the big and small screen. We got a taste of it with the HBO series The Last of Us and soon with the film Gran Turismo. Among the projects in the pipeline perhaps there is also a soulsaccording to a tip launched by oecuf0, an unknown leaker in the videogame field but who in the past has “got it right” more than one prediction in the context of Japanese animated productions.

The deep throat published the PlayStation Studios presentation clip on its Twitter profile a few hours ago, without adding anything else. Asked by a follower for clarification, oecuf0 explained that he is not sharing a leak about a new game, but rather that one of Sony’s titles will come adapted into an anime.

This is a tip to be taken with a grain of salt, however may not be baseless. During an episode of the official podcast of the US PlayStation Blog, Asad Qizilbash, the head of PlayStation Production, revealed that among the projects in progress there are also animated series or films.

“We have 10 projects in various stages of development, which is quite exciting, including film, television, even some animation,” Qizilbash said.

It’s hard to say which Sony IP could become an anime, which doesn’t necessarily mean a series with more episodes, but also a film. Gravity Rush, Jak & Daxter, Ratchet & Clank they are certainly excellent candidates, but in hindsight there are many other games to consider, such as Sly Cooper and, why not, Bloodborne. We’ll see.