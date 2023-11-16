The PlayStation offers they are not limited to consoles, but also offer many promotions dedicated to exclusive video games for PS5, namely God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, The Last of Us Part I, Nioh Collection and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales. Let’s see what the best discounts are available on Amazon Italy.
Uncharted Collection Legacy of Thieves was also among the offers, but the units are sold out and for the moment it is not possible to purchase it. You can anyway keep an eye on this address to verify the return on sale.
All games are on sale at historical minimum price or almostthat is, there is a difference of a few cents or, in a single case, of around a euro compared to the best promotion ever on Amazon Italy.
PS5, many exclusives at a special price
The discounts now available allow new players to get their hands on many PlayStation exclusivesin the PS5 version, to immediately start playing the best Sony titles and a special price.
If you love them open world adventuresyou can opt for Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, God of War Ragnarok or Horizon Forbiddeb West, which offer lots of action and places to explore.
If you prefer something more linearyou can opt for The Last of Us Part I, a PlayStation 5 remake of the PS3 game, which introduces you to the beautiful and heartbreaking journey of Ellie and Joel.
For those who want a bit of challenge instead there is Nioh Collection, which includes the two chapters of the saga inspired by the souls-like of Team Ninja. Finally, you shouldn’t ignore Gran Turismo 7 if you’re a fan of motorsports, as it was recently updated with lots of new content such as new AI and local splitscreen.
#PlayStation #offers #discounts #exclusive #games #Amazon #Italy #Black #Friday