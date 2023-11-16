The PlayStation offers they are not limited to consoles, but also offer many promotions dedicated to exclusive video games for PS5, namely God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, The Last of Us Part I, Nioh Collection and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales. Let’s see what the best discounts are available on Amazon Italy.

Uncharted Collection Legacy of Thieves was also among the offers, but the units are sold out and for the moment it is not possible to purchase it. You can anyway keep an eye on this address to verify the return on sale.

All games are on sale at historical minimum price or almostthat is, there is a difference of a few cents or, in a single case, of around a euro compared to the best promotion ever on Amazon Italy.