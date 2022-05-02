Sony Interactive Entertainment announces the arrival on PlayStation Now from SOULCALIBUR VI And NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4. Both titles will be available in the subscription service starting tomorrow, May 3rd. I also remind you that from next month PlayStation Now will change radically merging with the PlayStation Plusyou can find all the details in our previous article.

Here is a brief description of the titles released by the software house.

All available from tomorrow, May 3rd.

Achieve victory with your fists, guns or pure cunning with this month’s PlayStation Now selection. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, Soulcalibur VI and Blasphemous will all be available tomorrow, Tuesday, May 3rd.

Let’s take a deeper look at the games.

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Engage in epic battles in this 3D fighting game set in the world of Naruto. Enjoy a completely revamped combat system, whether you are using the single-player story mode, whether you want to face friends in one-on-one matches or the best players in the online world.

Soulcalibur VI

A story of souls and swords, told for eternity. The classic weapon fighting game returns with completely new mechanics and an assortment of game modes. Immerse yourself in the storyline of the series with the single player story mode, face any opponent in the online multiplayer mode and create your own legendary fighter with the creation mode.

Blasphemous

Blasphemous is a punishing action platform game that combines the frenetic fighting of a hack-n-slash with a deep and evocative narrative, conveyed through the exploration of a huge universe made up of non-linear levels. Explore this distressing world and discover its many secrets hidden deep inside. Use devastating combos and brutal executions to blast hordes of grotesque monsters and titanic bosses ready to tear you apart. Find and use relics, rosaries and prayers invoking the powers of the heavens to help you fulfill your mission and save you from eternal damnation.

Changes to your PlayStation Now membership from next month

In June PlayStation Now will change and join PlayStation Plus in a brand new PlayStation Plus subscription service that offers customers more choices across three levels of membership, with a variety of benefits and game collections with hundreds of classic games and recent.

Upon the release of the new PlayStation Plus *, your PlayStation Now membership will transform into PlayStation Plus Premium and you will continue to have access to PlayStation Now, including streaming and download access to a large collection of new and classic games.

You can find out more about the new PlayStation Plus on ours Web page. If you want to find out more about what this means for your active PlayStation Now membership, go here.

