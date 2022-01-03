With the arrival of the new year, PlayStation has recently unveiled the new free games that will arrive on the Now subscription service in January 2022, to start the year in the best way. The games will be available to all subscribers starting tomorrow 4 January, for all subscribers to the service.

As previously confirmed by Sony itself in the past, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is one of the free titles within the service, the last of the long list presented. To this incredible JRPG there are also many other titles, including Mortal Kombat 11, recently free as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

For fans of roguelike titles, Fury Unleashed is the title for you, being characterized by a graphic similar to that of a comic, where it will be possible to face the adventure alone or in company, with users online or in local co-op. The whole story will serve to make your creator understand that there is still hope for you, despite your creator thinking otherwise.

Another title to play with your friends is Unturned, an open-world sandbox featuring a zombie-infested world, who will try to put an end to your incredible adventure. You can play in local co-op or online, for up to 24 connected users, thanks to dedicated servers.

For those who prefer to play alone, Super Time Force Ultra offers the possibility to use the time to your liking, so you can create situations where you can fight incredible hordes of enemies together with yourself. You will be able to take control of 19 unique characters, who will be catapulted into 6 different time periods, from antiquity to the future.

Finally, in order to conclude the list of free games on PlayStation Now for January 2022, he arrives Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition, a space program simulator with cute aliens, who will try to explore space. It will be your task to be able to create vehicles that can orbit the planets, perhaps even managing to keep the crew alive.