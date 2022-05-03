After yesterday’s announcement, we also remind you that i PS4 games from PlayStation Now added to May 2022 I am available from todayMay 3, 2022, for subscribers to the Sony service, with the possibility of downloading them now.

As we saw yesterday with the official announcement of Sony PlayStation, these are the following games:

The first, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4is an action fighting game in 3D focused on the famous manga by Masashi Kishimoto, in which we interpret the various characters of the story and take part in fights and quests between story mode, multiplayer and other game options.

Soulcalibur 6 is the sixth chapter of the famous Bandai Namco fighting series, the last one released so far and therefore representing, at the moment, the most advanced point in terms of the franchise, waiting for further developments that could emerge in the near future.

Blasphemous it is instead a 2D action that recalls the soil-like tradition but mixing it with elements in the metroidvania style, moreover characterized by a particularly dark and distressing setting, between religion, heresies and gloomy superstitions.

This is probably the last planned update to the PlayStation Now service as we have known it so far, given that from 22 June this will be incorporated into the new three-level PlayStation Plus and will therefore take on a different configuration, leaving the state current.