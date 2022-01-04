Not only PS Plus: PlayStation Now is also updated, for the first time in 2022, on the consoles of the Sony family and also on PC.

Sony announced the games coming in January on PlayStation Now, its on-demand and streaming gaming service. Not popular at the levels of PS Plus, but Now is increasingly in the sights of fans thanks to the waves of titles included in the platform on a monthly scale. Players can take advantage of it on PS4 and PS5 in both download and streaming, and on PC only in streaming. Here are the news scheduled for January and available starting tomorrow, January 4th.

PlayStation Now: the news for January –

Leading the list of new entries are Mortal Kombat 11, the latest installment in NetherRealm Studios’ fighting game saga, and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, reinterpretation for modern consoles of one of the most popular chapters of the JRPG series.

Here is the list in its entirety, as announced on PlayStation Blog:

Mortal Kombat 11

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Fury Unleashed

Unturned

Super Time Force Ultra

Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition

But, what’s it about? Fury Unleashed is a fast-paced roguelike, while Unturned is a post-apocalyptic open world sandbox playable solo or in twenty-four player sessions. Super Time Force Ultra is a fast platformer, where Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition is an acclaimed simulator with which to build and manage space stations from which to take off your rockets.

New arrivals of the week –

Tomorrow is a day of refresh at Sony: together with PlayStation Now, it will also be the turn of PlayStation Plus, which will welcome three free games for its subscribers. Today is in fact the last day to redeem the December titles, while from January 4th it will be possible to get your hands on as many choices for PS4 and PS5 (as well as taking advantage of online storage and online multiplayer): these are Dirt 5, Deep Rock Galactic and Persona 5 Strikers.