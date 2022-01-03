This month subscribers to PlayStation Now will be able to choose from a mix of compelling titles. All are unmissable and all and will be available starting tomorrow January 4th. Below you can take a look at the list of games for PS4 and PS5.

Mortal Kombat 11

Enter a new era of combat with the eleventh installment of the historic fighting series and discover the consequences of Raiden’s actions as you travel back to the dawn of the saga. Discover the power of the manipulation of time, with the debut of new characters able to gain useful seconds to subvert the fate of the battle. Arena veterans meet their past counterparts, while Timequake rock matches. Everything you thought you knew about Mortal Kombat will be called into question by the unveiling of the mysterious deus ex machina behind the tournament.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Enter an era of wars in the world of Ivalice. The small kingdom of Dalmasca, conquered by the Empire of Archadia and now fallen into ruin, is in a period of great instability. Princess Ashe, the sole heir to the throne, leads the Resistance with the hope of ending the occupation of her land. Vaan, a young war orphan, dreams of being able to plow the skies free. Join these unlikely allies and their traveling companions on a heroic adventure to free their land and regain lost sovereignty.

Fury Unleashed

Work your way through the pages of an ever-changing comic in this fast-paced roguelike title. Play solo, online or local co-op, expand your arsenal and level up your hero every match. All of this to find out why your creator has lost faith in you and prove him wrong.

Unturned

Take on the role of a survivor in the zombie-infested open-world sandbox ruins of modern society. Collaborate with your friends and forge alliances to stay alive. Find weapons and supplies to survive the zombies and earn experience points that can be used to level up throughout the game. Survive online and fight with up to 24 friends thanks to dedicated servers or share the adventure at home in split-screen multiplayer mode.

Super Time Force Ultra

Super Time Force Ultra is an action-packed platform game with a special twist of time travel! You control the time: you can curve it and expand it to your advantage on the battlefield. Rewind time and choose when to get back into action, allying yourself with your own versions of the past in a one-of-a-kind single player co-op experience. Take control of 19 unique characters and fight in 6 different time periods, from the distant past to the distant future.

Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition

In Kerbal Space Program you have to manage the space program of a race of aliens, the Kerbal. You will have a catalog of parts to build spacecraft capable of flying (or not) based on realistic aerodynamic and orbital models. Launch your Kerbals into orbit and beyond (keeping them alive) and explore the moons and planets of the Kerbol solar system, building bases and space stations to extend your range even further.

Source: PlayStation Blog