PlayStation Now, although it will cease to exist from June on being absorbed by the new PlayStation Plus, does not intend to leave its loyal users without free games to download in May 2022. Here is the list of titles:

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4;

Soulcalibur VI;

Blasphemous.

Meanwhile, we remind you that these titles will be available for download starting tomorrowthe. You will therefore have to wait a little longer before you can immerse yourself in each of these works Sony has selected for you for this month.

Let’s start our roundup of the free titles of May 2022 for subscribers to the PlayStation Now service with Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 (find our review here). If you are passionate about the manga battle shonen inspired by the events of our ninja, you cannot miss this fighting game fun and able to entertain you for hours thanks to a good battle system.

Let’s continue, however, with a completely different game and but with the same genre. Soulcalibur VI (here you will find our review), in fact, is another fighting game able to entertain you. Unlike the first one, this is a 2.5D: you can, therefore, move in 8 directions and adopt the best strategy to defeat the enemies that, gradually, you will find yourself facing.

We end our roundup with Blasphemous. This title is a metroidvania-style action game. If you are passionate about this genre, therefore, you cannot miss it and you absolutely have to give it a chance. You will not regret it.

In short, a wide choice for lovers of fighting games and a gem to discover for lovers of metroidvania. For the month of May, therefore, Sony wanted to give its loyal users three titles to experience and to have fun with before summer arrives.

We conclude by reminding you that, as mentioned at the beginning, the new PlayStation Plus service will arrive in June who intends to challenge the rival Xbox Game Pass with exclusive shots. Consequently, Now will converge in the new born of Sony.