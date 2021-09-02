PlayStation Now will introduce for free in its catalog 5 titles of Final Fantasy in the next months. It was to announce it Sony Interactive Entertainment, who described all the details of the releases. The video games will be released one a month for 5 months, according to the following schedule:

September 7 – Final Fantasy VII

– Final Fantasy VII October 5th – Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

– Final Fantasy VIII Remastered November 2 – Final Fantasy IX

– Final Fantasy IX December 7 – Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster

– Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster January 4, 2022 – Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

In Final Fantasy VII the main energy source of the game world is mako, the discovery of which ushered in a new era. However, the Shinra Company has monopolized the production of this precious resource, establishing one strong hegemony and dramatically increasing its influence, until it reaches the most remote corners of the world.

Cloud, former member of the Shinra military organization, SOLDIER, joins the resistance group AVALANCHE and, during one of the attempts to stop the company, learns of the return of Sephiroth, his nemesis. With his return, the planet is in more danger than one might imagine.

In Final Fantasy VIII Remastered it’s time for war. The Republic of Galbadia, under the influence of the sorceress Edea, mobilizes its great armies against other nations. Squall and the other members of SeeD, an elite mercenary force, join a Rinoa, a resistance fighter, to fight the tyrannical government and prevent Edea from achieving her ultimate goal.

The story told in Final Fantasy IX begins with some strange events, occurring on the Continent of Fog, one of the four main lands of Gaia. The kingdom of Alexandria, ruled by Queen Branhe, begins his invasion of other territories under the orders of Kuja, “The angel of death” from Earth. Zidane, Alive And Garnet they meet in Alexandria and embark on a journey that leads them to discover the secrets of their past.

Final Fantasy X / X-2, first released on PlayStation 2, are two of the most RPGs of their generation, acclaimed for their moving stories, captivating characters and memorable adventures. Final Fantasy X brings players and players to Spira, a world terrified of supernatural monster Sin. In Yevon temple the monster is said to be a physical manifestation of humanity’s sins, but thanks to the teachings and the atonement it can be defeated.

The young woman Yuna she is a summoner who undertakes a pilgrimage to face the monster. Tidus, a young man from another world, joins her, and the two set out on a journey to save the world, during which the mysteries revolving around Sin are revealed.

With Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age you enter an era of war in the world of Ivalice. The small kingdom of Dalmasca, conquered by the Arcadian Empire, is left in ruins and uncertainty. There princess Ashe, the only heir to the throne, joins the resistance and fights to free her country. Vaan, a young man who lost his family in the war, dreams of flying freely in the skies.

In a struggle for freedom, players will be able to join these unlikely allies and their companions as they embark on a heroic adventure to free their homeland. On PlayStation Now it will soon be possible to enjoy these adventures of Final Fantasy for free, which will be included in the catalog until next January 4th.

We also remind you that Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster from Final Fantasy IV is coming on September 8th on Android and iOS mobile devices.