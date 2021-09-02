PlayStation Now will receive 5 Final Fantasy classics in their catalog, with the expected arrival starting from September and at the rate of one chapter a month, starting with Final Fantasy 7 and arriving at Final Fantasy 12.

The first to arrive will therefore be Final Fantasy 7, the classic chapter: it is therefore not the recent Final Fantasy Remake but the original version, initially released in the 90s and became famous on the first PlayStation, here proposed with an increase in resolution and other adaptations for modern platforms.

The others are Final Fantasy 8, 9, 10 in its various versions and finally Final Fantasy 12, skipping chapter 11, which was exclusively online being an MMORPG.

One Final Fantasy per month from Final Fantasy 7 to 12 on PlayStation Now

However, it is a very interesting collection for the nostalgic and not only, since several of these games are still perfectly enjoyable today.

So let’s see the planned program: