Shuhei Yoshidacurrently the head of Sony’s Independent Developer Initiative, is responsible for supporting the indie developers who make video games for PlayStation, entering into partnerships and marketing deals. In general, however, there is a perception that PS5 is not a very welcoming environment for the indies. Yoshida, speaking with GamesIndustry.biz, commented on the matter.

Yoshida spoke of the challenges to face to change this narrative and what it hopes to achieve in the future, stating: “We are trying to change the perception of the difficulties in developing and publishing games on PlayStation. It is a communication challenge that we are working on”.

This goal will be achieved in one specific way: “We are doing a touring lectures, attending events and giving speeches and keynotes and stuff like that to send the message that we’re open for developers to bring their games to PlayStation.”

The biggest problem indie developers face is the level of visibility on the PlayStation Storewhich Yoshida admits can be a problem, noting, “There are so many great quality games that nobody knows about. The challenge of getting funding has always been there, but the industry is increasingly investing. Digital storefronts can have an unlimited number of games because they’re digital, but there’s only a certain amount of space in the front of the storefront.”

THE subscription services like PS Plus could help solve this problem by offering an alternative method to entice players to try their luck with a title that they otherwise would not have tried. Yoshida explains that, “People who have subscribed to the service already have access to all the games out there, so there’s a greater chance that your game will be played by people who didn’t know it existed,” he says. “So subscription services play a big role in bringing quality games to more people.”

We also recall that Shuhei Yoshida was awarded the BAFTA Games Fellowship for his contribution to the industry.