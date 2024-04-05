













If we pay attention to what was commented by journalist and informant Jeff Grubb, Sony's PlayStation division no longer has interest in promoting or publishing Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

That's what Grubb commented in a response he gave to an interested player on Twitter. @Crusader3456, when talking about this title, he mentioned to this reporter what was going on with this one. So he gave her a pretty clear answer about that.

According to Jeff Grubb 'I understand that Sony no longer wants anything to do with it, so I thought it was dead'. To the above, he added 'obviously, I think, know [Interactive] 'he still seems very determined'.

Grubb, when talking about the studio's work with the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republicfinished with 'and I have a lot of confidence in Saber'. It should be noted that this study ended up being sold by Embracer Group a few weeks ago.

When that happened the rights to the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic They remained in their hands and their new owners.

In a subsequent publication Jeff Grubb commented that initially Sony, on behalf of SIE, was the publisher of this new version.

But this is no longer the case and that is why he decided to let it continue on its own. So it is possible that Saber Interactive is in charge of its development and publication.

The above suggests that if this remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic goes on sale it will not be an exclusive for the PlayStation 5 but rather it would be multiplatform.

In that sense the only thing that can be done is wait and see what happens. But perhaps if PlayStation is not interested in publishing the game another company will decide to support Saber.

Especially in a video game that more than one veteran player associates with Xbox consoles.

