Playstation would be working on one new portable consoleor at least that’s what it suggests Tom Henderson: the well-known leaker wanted to specify that the unreleased Sony-branded hardware, which he spoke about in a recent stream, has never been mentioned previously.

It is therefore easy to go by exclusion: Henderson said that new details on PS5 Pro will arrive in the next two months, and on the same occasion he also discussed the first information on PS6which according to its sources should debut in 2028.

You will also remember how the leaker has already talked about the PS5 with removable disc player, a model that will replace the two versions of the console currently on sale, namely the Standard and the Digital Edition, and which he says will be released in September.

Covered all these boxes, as Henderson’s followers immediately pointed out, the only thing left is precisely a new portable PlayStationwhich would mark a sensational return for the Japanese company in a sector that for several years seemed to have been monopolized by smartphones.

The leaker says it’s not an April Fool’s joke, but he doesn’t go too far. He recently clarified that his reports are always based on concrete and verified information through images, documents or NDAs exhibited by the source on duty, and there is no reason to doubt that this is the case once again.