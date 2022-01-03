Right now, on the site Down Detector, are multiplying reports about the offline of PlayStation Network, Xbox Live and Steam. These are chain malfunctions, which could be attributed to WindTre.

Throughout the country, players are experiencing difficulties connecting to services, a serious and unified downturn involving PlayStation Network, Steam, Xbox Live and the Epic Games Store. The reports do not concern, however, only the videogame world.

In fact, they are increasing offline also for applications, Google, Netflix, Prime Video, messaging services and much more. The WindTre network could be the cause of these inefficiencies. More than 9,000 people they reported offline, increasing by the minute.

Entering on Down Detector now, the first reported services are PlayStation Network, WindTre itself and Google. The peak of the graph showing the number of reports sent as a function of the time of day today, Monday 3 January 2022, is around 18:00, with a dizzying increase from the threshold (around zero) to 500.

The most reported problems are related to the connection to servers, but several people also found it difficult to log in. The reports sent to Google, on the other hand, have a peak of a different form, showing a small time slot after 18:00 in which fewer people have used the site to warn of the problem.

Not even the giant of the market is saved Amazon, whose activities were equally affected by the detected malfunction. The offline also hit users who tried to use the shop or service, again after 18:00 Prime Video.

Among the streaming platforms affected we also find Netflix, although the malfunction occurs with a peak lower than that of 21:00 yesterday, Sunday 2 January 2022, and in both cases it is rather contained.

In offline situations like this, where several services such as PlayStation Network, Steam and Xbox Live are simultaneously affected, it is logical to wait for an increase in reports or for the rapid resolution of the problem, once the cause has been discovered.