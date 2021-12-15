PlayStation Network it is an integral part of the ecosystem PlayStation. It’s the path through which all online interactions must go, whether it’s downloading games, playing them online, or checking the trophy list. When it is inactive, there is very little that it can do about it PS4 And PS5. And it seems that as of this afternoon, the service has several problems.

PSN is currently experiencing a major outage in multiple regions, although as of this writing, Sony’s official PSN service status does not recognize these issues. However, it appears that users in the US, EU, UK and other countries are experiencing PSN down errors. Nor is it the only service that has problems.

Twitch and several games including Apex Legends and Valorant also appear to have connection issues. Many report not being able to connect to servers or simply log into PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. Taking a look at the page Downdetector we can see how the problem is widespread.

Platforms such as PSN, Twitch, Apex Legends, Valorant, and many more are currently down for users caused by Amazon Web Services outage. pic.twitter.com/3PHOkBMeBt – Dexerto (@Dexerto) December 15, 2021

For now there is no official information on what is happening, we just have to monitor the situation.