This December 4, several PlayStation Network users found themselves with an unpleasant surprise. Without reason or prior notice, their accounts were disabled indefinitely.. Although some are already recovering, they still do not know the cause.

Of course this situation with PlayStation Network caused a lot of panic and anger. Especially because we are in the digital age and Those affected were left without access to their digital games. Perhaps the worst thing is that several reported that they contacted support services and they were not helpful.

According to The Verge, some of those affected are already recovering their accounts since this morning. Even so, Sony has not issued any statement about it, even though it was a problem that affected many people. They didn’t even mention it on their official site, where they usually warn of this type of situation.

Different cases began to be shared through Reddit and Resetera. Some of them indicated that a message appeared about violating the rules of the PlayStation Network, when they did nothing. Let’s hope it was a mistake and that Sony explains what caused it.

What can I do if I am one of those affected by this PlayStation Network problem?

If when you turn on your console you find that your account was one of those affected, don’t panic. In addition to the fact that PlayStation is already providing a solution, some users reported how they dealt with the problem. All you have to do is log out and log in again.

Source: PlayStation.

Unfortunately, if this solution does not work for you, you will have nothing to do but wait. Since the affected users also indicated that the support service did not give them the opportunity to show that they did nothing wrong. So we hope you are not one of those affected.

