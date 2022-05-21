The game has changed a lot in the last few years. Many new trends have arrived in the gaming world and the industry is no longer the same as it was 15 years ago. One of these huge evolving trends is the new focus of the digital sales industry.

In recent years, physical software sales have declined, while digital sales have increased a lot. Gamers now have the opportunity to purchase the games from the comfort of their homes instead of going to the store, and the sales numbers on the largest digital stores, such as PlayStation Networkshow that they have taken full advantage of it, especially in the last two years of the pandemic.

PlayStation Network has currently generated a staggering 1,833.8 billion yen (plus 14 billion dollars) of sales, according to a recent Sony report. Details shared by the company itself revealed many new things. However, one of the highlights of the presentation is this triumphant PlayStation Network milestone.

It is Sony’s second largest direct-to-consumer service Kenichiro Yoshida, chairman, president and CEO of Sony. Indeed, sales on PlayStation Network do not stop but only on the rise. Kenichiro Yoshida said PlayStation Network earned nearly 800 billion yen more in fiscal 2021 than fiscal 2017.

With the new PlayStation Plus service coming out very soon, these sales are likely to increase further. Sony also plans to partner with more third-party companies to bring more services to PlayStation Network. Spotify, Netflix, HBO Max, and more are already there, and new entertainment apps are coming soon.

Source: PlayStation Life Style