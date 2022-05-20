Since Sony opened up to the PC world, the world for gamers has changed, adding another piece to the end of the console war. Since then, Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, Death Stranding and God of War have arrived, to which the Uncharted collection will soon be added.

On the gaming side, therefore, we are here, even if real full support will be reached only when The Last of Us or IP arrives inextricably linked to PlayStation with Gran Turismo. But there is another element to take into consideration, the one that would definitively close the circle on the landing on the PC by Sony.

Rumors of the arrival of PlayStation Network on these systems, rumors also emphasized by a job advertisement that reports: “[ricerchiamo qualcuno che] lead and evolve the PlayStation experience roadmap for all gaming-related experiences“, then continue with”integration of the PlayStation Network platform“.

It remains to be seen if and how this integration will take place and perhaps further news could arrive at the Summer Game Fest, in a few weeks.

Source 1: PCGamesN

Source 2: GreenHouse