Sony Interactive Entertainment has lost the head of PlayStation Mobile, two years after the creation of this division. Let’s talk about Nicola Sebastiani, who joined the company in 2021. The man previously led Apple’s business management team before becoming head of content at Apple Arcade. Through his LinkedIn profile we can see how his work experience with PlayStation ended in “June 2023”.

Sebastiani was responsible for building the PlayStation mobile team and was instrumental in Sony’s acquisition of Savage Game Studios. However, less than a year after the deal was announced, Sebastiani has left the company. The precise reason why the manager decided to leave is not yet clear: he only states that he wanted to follow a new job opportunity. We will have to wait for more specific details.

In the last two years, SIE has quietly built a team of mobile industry experts, hiring staff from Apple, Kabam, Meta, Tencent, Super Evil Megacorp, Samsung, Niantic, Zynga, Riot and more. Speaking at a company briefing last year, SIE President Jim Ryan said the company expects half of its annual releases to be on PC and mobile by 2025.

Nicola Sebastiani’s list of experiences, shown via LinkedIn

Commenting on the acquisition of Savage Game Studios, the head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulstwanted to underline the role of mobile within PlayStation as an “additive” to the core business of consoles.

“As we have already assured you with our plans to bring certain titles to PC, our efforts beyond consoles in no way diminish our commitment to the PlayStation communitynor our passion to continue creating incredible single-player narrative experiences,” Hulst said.

“Our efforts in the field of mobile games they will likewise be additiveproviding more ways for more people to engage with our content and reaching out to new audiences who are unfamiliar with PlayStation and our games.”

We will have to understand how Sebastiani’s farewell will affect Sony’s projects.