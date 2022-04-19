Big events like E3, Gamescom or The Game Awards may no longer be the “ideal” stage for video game company announcements like PlayStation.

Sony, in fact, could decide to entrust the communication of big announcements to different platforms.

In recent times, we’ve seen several announcements coming through social media such as Twitter, with some companies preferring to do their reveal this way rather than relying on big events.

Well, it looks like Sony will go down this path and start revealing its products in a different way. We have already seen the reveal of DualSense or the new PS Plus that have arrived through the PlayStation Blog. The success of these announcements could push the company to stop betting on events such as the State of Play or PlayStation Experience.

“Sony is considering announcing some major games outside of big events. Some titles may be announced separately to distribute media attention“writes the Twitter account Oops Leaks.

“There is also a high probability that we will see a return of free online play if the new PS Plus is successful“.

We are in the world of rumors, but perhaps Sony is really thinking about a change of strategy for its communication.

