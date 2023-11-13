The PlayStation Blog warns that there may be differences in prices depending on your region and retailer. Be that as it may, from 14 November 2023 the PlayStation official website will contain updates with all the necessary information.

Sony has announced many offers linked to the ecosystem PlayStation arriving for the Black Friday , which include hardware, games, PlayStation Plus and much more. The offers will be active on PlayStation Store, direct.playstation.com, PlayStation Gear Store and at participating official retailers.

The offers

Lots of offers coming your way for Black Friday

For now it is not known precisely what the offers will be, but on PlayStationBlog you can find some previews, such as “PlayStation 5 console with selected games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, DualSense wireless controller, PlayStation 5 console cover and selected PS5, PS4 and PC titles, while supplies last,” on direct.playstation.com.

In the physical retailers we can expect deals on “PlayStation 5 with disc, console bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (until November 23), console bundle with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and console bundle with EA FC24 where available.”

Furthermore, you will be able to save 30% on the price of the PlayStation Plus subscription and there will be specific offers for subscribers in the bands Extras and Premiums.

With regard to PlayStation Gear we are talking about discounts of up to 20% without the need to use promotional codes. Orders over €75 will also receive a PlayStation Heritage Katakana Hat. Naturally there will be plenty of discounts for games on the PlayStation Store, both for PS4 and PS5. In short, don’t miss it.