Sony Interactive Entertainment unveils all the offers that will be available during the Days of Play 2022 from PlayStation. From 25 May to 8 June it will be possible to buy lots of PS5 and PS4 games on offer both digitally through the PlayStation Store and in a retail version thanks to the resellers who will join the initiative.

But that’s not all, during the promotional period it will be possible buy the DualSense controller at the recommended price of € 59.99 whatever its color. Let’s find out more details thanks to the press release released by the company.

Days of Play 2022: unmissable PROMOTIONS DEDICATED TO the PlayStation community

From 25 May to 8 June, titles and peripherals for PS5 and PS4 on offer on PlayStation Store and in points of sale⃰.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Italy is pleased to announce the 2022 edition of Days of Play. The initiative will start tomorrow, May 25 and, until the next June 8will offer to community PlayStation ™ incredible discounts on some of the best titles for PlayStation®5 (PS5 ™) and PlayStation®4 (PS4 ™), available on PlayStation Store or in the stores participating in the initiative.

Among the games on offer, in addition to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Uncharted: Collecting the Legacy of Thieves, The Last of Us Part II And Marvel’s Spider-Manusers will be able to purchase the titles belonging to the catalog PlayStation Hits, Such as Gran Turismo Sport and the complete edition of Horizon Zero Dawn. There are also many offers on PlayStation Store.

Here are some examples of the promotions available in the stores participating in the initiative:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart(PS5) at the recommended price of € 49.99 instead of € 80.99;

instead of € 80.99; Uncharted: Collecting the Legacy of Thieves (PS5) at the recommended price of € 29.99 instead of € 50.99;

instead of € 50.99; The Last of Us Part II(PS4) at the recommended price of € 19.99 instead of € 40.99;

instead of € 40.99; Marvel’s Spider-Man(PS4) at the recommended price of € 19.99 instead of € 40.99;

instead of € 40.99; Securities belonging to PlayStation Hits (among which God of War HITS, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition HITS and Gran Turismo Sport HITS) at the recommended price of € 9.99instead of € 20.99;

In addition to the many discounted titles, the community PlayStation can also take advantage of exceptional promotions on controllers DualSense * which and will be available, al recommended price of € 59.99in all the colors currently on the market, that is White, Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Galactic Purple, Nova Pink And Starlight Blue.

Then find all the details on the pages of the PlayStation Blog.



Happy Days of Play!

* Offer valid from 25 May to 8 June in participating stores while stocks last. All prices shown here are suggested to the public. Final prices to the consumer at the discretion of the retailer.

* The promotions on DualSense controllers are valid only in participating stores