Bloodborne is one of the most acclaimed games of the past generation, and many wish that this installment receives some kind of remaster for the PlayStation 5, or a sequel. However, It seems that this will not happen, even if PlayStation’s errors seem to indicate otherwise.

Recently, the PlayStation Star service, which offers rewards to Sony console players, made a serious mistake, one that has caused a furor among Bloodborne fans. In one of the many mistakes of the service, Here he enlisted The Old Hunters, the DLC for FromSoftware’s acclaimed title as something that was listed for the PlayStation 5.

This was, of course, a mistake that has already been correctedHowever, this shocked the public, who thought that Bloodborne would finally have its long-awaited remaster for the PlayStation 5. However, this will not be the case, at least for the moment. In related topics, Hidetaka Miyazaki talks about Bloodborne on PC. Similarly, another nod to the game appears.

You have to accept it, Bloodborne will be stuck on the PlayStation 4. Perhaps next-gen we’ll see a remaster, but at least for now that won’t be happening. Fortunately, the game remains accessible.

Via: PlayStation Lifestyle