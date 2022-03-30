The week of PlayStation seems to be full of commitments, at least as reported by tweets and rumors. Yesterday the company announced a revolution regarding its subscriptions which will now be grouped into three levels under the name of PlayStation Plus.

But it doesn’t seem to be over there since according to a new tweet from developer Mike Bithell. Through Twitter Bithell said: “Hey, indie developers … you might want to postpone that announcement a bit“without offering further information.

Certainly in these hours many insiders are in turmoil: there are those who think of a reveal of God of War Ragnarok with its release date, those who instead think that the next announcement is from FromSoftware, the team behind the acclaimed Elden Ring.

Hey, indies? maybe delay that announcement a bit. – Mike Bithell (@mikeBithell) March 30, 2022

In short, there is certainly nothing, but according to what is reported on social media it seems that Sony has many surprises in store for fans. All that remains is to wait.