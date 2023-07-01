According to reports from the Korean newspaper MTN, it seems that Sony Playstation is actively looking for new ones partnerships with Korean developers and publisherswhich could lead to new exclusives with studios like Pearl Abyss, Neowiz, NCSoft and other.

Considering the rise of the videogame market and productions in South Korea, this is a decidedly forward-looking maneuver by Sony, which on the other hand has already moved with a certain speed in this area, as we have seen with the agreement of exclusive to Stellar Blade.

In this case there is no precise information or announcements to be made at the moment, but according to reports from the Korean newspaper it seems that Sony is in full hunt in the territory of South Korea, continuing the path undertaken in Asia also with the China Hero program which led to various indie titles on the PlayStation.