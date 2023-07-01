According to reports from the Korean newspaper MTN, it seems that Sony Playstation is actively looking for new ones partnerships with Korean developers and publisherswhich could lead to new exclusives with studios like Pearl Abyss, Neowiz, NCSoft and other.
Considering the rise of the videogame market and productions in South Korea, this is a decidedly forward-looking maneuver by Sony, which on the other hand has already moved with a certain speed in this area, as we have seen with the agreement of exclusive to Stellar Blade.
In this case there is no precise information or announcements to be made at the moment, but according to reports from the Korean newspaper it seems that Sony is in full hunt in the territory of South Korea, continuing the path undertaken in Asia also with the China Hero program which led to various indie titles on the PlayStation.
Possible Korean partners
In this case, however, it is not a question of going in search of talent but of finding collaborations with already established teams and publishers. Indeed, one of the names that emerged more clearly seems to be that of Pearl Abyssresponsible for Crimson Desert, in which Sony would like to invest perhaps to receive exclusive content.
Among the other candidates there are also Neowiz, Com2uS and NCsoft, the first of which is the publisher of the awaited Lies of P. We don’t know if these discussions are related to exclusivity agreements, but in the case of well-known titles they could lead to some advantages on the PlayStation front, such as the presence of additional content or temporary exclusives.
However, nothing can be excluded, considering that the partnership with Shift Up has led to the exclusive PS5 of Stellar Blade despite this having been announced (like Project Eve) previously also on Xbox, with the latter version eliminated afterwards.
A possible discussion with Pearl Abyss, on the other hand, could unblock the situation of Crimson Desert, announced during the 2020 Game Awards but then postponed indefinitely and still without a release date. We’ll see.
