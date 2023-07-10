According to details included in a job posting posted by PlayStation London Studioit seems that the co-op game with urban fantasy setting could come even on PCas well as on PS5.
Specifically, the position is that of Senior / Principal Combat Designer and among the candidate’s ideal skills it is mentioned development AAA console / PC games.
This is clearly not a real confirmation, but on the other hand Sony seems to have plans to release a portion of its live service games simultaneously on PS5 and PC, with Hermen Hulst, the head of Worldwide Studios, having specified that it will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
A hero-based action adventure?
At the moment we know that the new effort of the London Studio, still without an official title, will be a cooperative multiplayer game set in a fantasy version of London. From the job announcement mentioned above, we also learn it will be action adventure and that players will be able to choose between “a balanced roster of heroeseach with distinctive abilities”.
An interesting detail, but which as it stands does not allow us to have a complete picture of the title, which could, for example, take its cue from another action adventure with multiple playable characters such as Genshin Impact or present itself as something completely different. We’ll see.
#PlayStation #London #Studios #cooperative #game #arrive
