According to details included in a job posting posted by PlayStation London Studioit seems that the co-op game with urban fantasy setting could come even on PCas well as on PS5.

Specifically, the position is that of Senior / Principal Combat Designer and among the candidate’s ideal skills it is mentioned development AAA console / PC games.

This is clearly not a real confirmation, but on the other hand Sony seems to have plans to release a portion of its live service games simultaneously on PS5 and PC, with Hermen Hulst, the head of Worldwide Studios, having specified that it will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.