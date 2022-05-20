From last year we knew that PlayStation London Studio was working on an online game and now we know a little more. Thanks to new information published in a job advertisement and reported by ResetEra, the team would be working on an IP ad fantasy setting.

The announcement on the forum indicates that the team is looking for someone who has “a passion for both creating and developing magic-based games where great gameplay is backed up by fascinating fantasy world building.”

Other points touched indicate the presence of a main campaign as well as several secondary missions. The game should then have an approach like GaaS (Game as a Service) with a story that will be expanded over the years. In short, according to what is shared, it seems that the game will have the same structure as other live service titles such as Destiny.

For now this is all the information available. We just have to wait for further details from those directly involved.

Source: ResetEra