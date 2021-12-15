Some weeks ago Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, assured that i PlayStation Studios they were working on 25 video games currently for PS5. Many of these projects are known, such as God of War: Ragnarok or Gran Turismo 7, while others are a mystery. One of them, the one from the London Studio, left clues through a job offer.

In this sense, the British team is currently looking for a Lead Online Programmer for a PS5 video game. A few more details? Unfortunately none, only that it’s the next big project from the creators Blood and Truth, so it could indicate a great ambition behind it.

“London Studio is developing its next online video game for PS5 from scratch. Quality is something we are very proud of and we are trying to put together the right team to help us carry this new project forward.“, it is read.

Here’s our job of the week? We’re looking for a Lead Online Programmer to join us! We’re pretty excited about this role. Head to our careers page for more! ?? https://t.co/BzJDrRofLM pic.twitter.com/GyKgQZkgKH – PlayStation London Studio (@LondonStudioHQ) December 15, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

This last statement suggests a very early stage of the project’s gestation, so it may take some time to learn more about this new game.