Apparently not necessarily all live service games under development at i Playstation Studios they will also come up pc at launch, rather Sony will evaluate on a case-by-case basis, according to recent statements made by Hermen Hulst, head of Sony Worldwide Studios in an interview with GamesIndustry.

In recent years, Sony’s interest in the PC market has increased considerably, so much so that some of its most famous exclusives have also arrived on Steam and the Epic Games Store, such as Horizon Zero Dawn, Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War (2018 ), just to name a few. Furthermore, this market could also prove to be fundamental in the future, given that Sony wants to invest heavily in live service games (there are at least 10 in development, of different genres and with different business models), which clearly need a huge amount of players to be sustainable in the long run, something that perhaps the PS5 installed base alone is not able to offer, however large and rapidly growing.

In this sense, Hermen Hulst in an interview published in October last year confirmed Sony’s willingness to publish live service games simultaneously on both PlayStation and PC. But apparently not everybodygiven that the head of Worldwide Studios himself now says that it will be decided on a case-by-case basis, based on the title and the studio that makes it.

When asked if Sony will release all live service games to multiple platforms, Hulst replied:

“We’ve made significant progress in publishing games on PC over the last few years, so where it makes sense (to make a PC version) for the game and the studio, it’s a great option to have. But it’s a decision we’ll make for each single game.”

Although it may seem like a partial turnaround compared to what was promised in the past, it must be said that Hulst had never specified that “all” PlayStation live service games will also arrive on PC.