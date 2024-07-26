This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we discuss the downsides and upsides of the video game battle pass.

In a week where PlayStation live-service hopeful Concord trumpeted the fact it won’t sell you a battle pass as a marketing beat, and Apex Legends dialed back (some of) its battle pass changes following fan fury, we consider the options available to video game makers hoping to ensure their latest releases keep being played – and paid for – well after release.

Would more people play Concord if it was a free-to-play title with a battle pass? Or is it better served by being a £40 launch? Not everyone can promise they’ll never sell post-launch content, as Stardew Valley’s creator did this week. But there’s clearly a balance to be struck to ensure players don’t feel fleeced, particularly when full-priced launches like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are getting in on the act too. Joining me this week are Eurogamer’s Ed Nightingale and Victoria Kennedy to discuss.

