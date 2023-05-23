Today the power of cell phones is something quite impressive, since they can run important games that range from the classic to some that at the time reached consoles such as ps3 and Xbox 360. For that reason, companies have been releasing controllers to properly attach to these handheld devices.

So PlayStation has officially announced Backbone Onecontrol with the license of the brand that allows you to play titles of the different cell phone applications and also use the consoles of sony remotely. It goes without saying, it was already available for iOSbut is now being released to be compatible with Android.

This mentioned the company collaborated in the creation of this accessory:

We are working closely with the PlayStation team on the look of Backbone One – PlayStation Edition for Android. Colors, materials and finishes are inspired by the design of the DualSense wireless controller, including the transparent face buttons. It matches the look of the PS5 console, and if you already have the PULSE 3D wireless headset, you can connect it directly to your Backbone One via the 3.5mm headphone jack.

With all this, users can not only enjoy the games of sony with the remote path of the console PS5 in question, but also other video games from the store Google. In turn, within the games in applications such as Netflix, it is possible to have a connection with titles such as, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge.

The control will be launched within the next few days in various regions, including Latin America.

Via: PS

Editor’s note: These controls are something well thought out in terms of product, because many users today use their cell phones more than their consoles and PCs. Of course, we are not going to deny that they are going to use it to play on emulators, especially on Android.