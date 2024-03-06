Gibson's words come as a comment on the possibility of Xbox's exit from the hardware market which, in this case, will necessarily see a repositioning of Sony and Nintendo in the same. On the one hand, a strengthening is expected, but on the other it will make the cul-de-sac in which PS5 ended up more evident.

According to some analysts interviewed by the Financial Times, one of the problems current of PlayStation it's who manages it. For David Gibson of MST Financial the company is governed by accountants which, despite the popularity of the PS5, are unable to make it profitable. The problem for him is that these are people who are not capable of operating in a creative sector, and therefore lack the right vision.

A difficult situation

The console market is becoming more and more complicated

PS5 is managed very differently from previous generations of PlayStation, launched at a loss with the prospect of breaking even by decreasing component prices, so as to be able to cut the price for consumers.

The PS4, for example, had an overall price cut of 100 dollars in its first five years of life, which will not happen with the PS5. Per Gibson: “With accountants at the helm, Sony is ill-equipped to cut the price by $100 to stimulate demand, because doing so would cost $2 billion in profits.” Microsoft's exit from the scene, however, could further highlight the difficulties that Sony is experiencing, so much so that, according to independent analyst Pelham Smithers, the Japanese company could have a hard time passing on the need to launch new consoles in future.

Naturally, the one proposed is a hypothetical scenario, which arises from the current situation. Currently Microsoft it does not seem willing to completely abandon the hardware market, despite giving it less and less importance and Sony continues on its path, even if the recent economic data, with related layoffs, require a review of the strategies adopted. We will see in the future how the situation will develop and what choices will be made.